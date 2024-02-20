0
Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 21:43

12 Suspected Hitmen Killed in Clashes with Mexican Troops

Story Code : 1117563
12 Suspected Hitmen Killed in Clashes with Mexican Troops
At least 12 suspected hitmen were killed on Sunday in a confrontation between Mexican Army troops and an armed gang in northeast Mexico's Tamaulipas state, said a state security official on Monday, Xinhua reports.

The incident occurred in the municipality of Miguel Aleman when an army patrol countered an "attack" by armed assailants hiding in the undergrowth, said spokesperson for Tamaulipas Public Security Jorge Cuellar at a press conference.

Security was reinforced on Monday with a bigger presence of the army and National Guard in the northern part of the state, an area known as the "small border" with the United States, said the official.

Authorities seized weapons and ammunition after the clash, said the spokesperson's office on social media.

Tamaulipas has for years been riddled with violence due to fighting among rival drug trafficking groups and clashes with law enforcement.

Since 2014, Mexican authorities have reinforced security tactics to combat crime in Tamaulipas, such as purging the police force to combat corruption.
Comment


Featured Stories
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
20 February 2024
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
20 February 2024
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
20 February 2024
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
20 February 2024
EU Warns Israel against
EU Warns Israel against 'Catastrophic' Invasion of Rafah
20 February 2024
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
20 February 2024
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
20 February 2024
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
19 February 2024
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
19 February 2024
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
19 February 2024
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
19 February 2024
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
19 February 2024