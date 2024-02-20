At least 14 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon

Islam Times - At least 14 civilians have sustained injuries when Israeli warplanes hit multiple targets in Lebanon’s southern town of Ghazieh with air-to-surface missiles, according to Lebanese military sources.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymously, said Israeli fighter jets launched four airstrikes on Monday on the coastal town, which is located less than five kilometers from the city of Sidon.Two raids targeted the industrial area behind al-Rai private hospital, while another two struck the vicinity of a supermarket.The sources added that the two strikes that targeted the industrial area destroyed a factory that manufactures and assembles electric generators. A tire factory and ten neighboring shops were also severely damaged.The two raids in the vicinity of a supermarket destroyed an iron and aluminum manufacturing factory and damaged six commercial stores, according to the sources.The raids also damaged a house inhabited by several Syrian workers, injuring 12 of them.Meanwhile, two members of the civil defense teams were injured while extinguishing fires caused by the explosion.Israel has been launching airstrikes against Lebanon since the beginning of its onslaught against the Gaza Strip in early October.An Israeli strike knocked down part of a building in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh on February 14, killing seven members of the same family, including a child, Lebanon’s official National News Agency said. A boy initially reported missing was found alive under the rubble.In a separate Israeli attack, a woman and her two children were killed in the village of as-Sawana in southern Lebanon.The Israeli regime launched its devastating hostilities in the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the territory’s Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.Israel's raids have resulted in retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.The Israeli campaign in Gaza has killed over 29,000 people, most of them women and children. Nearly 70,000 individuals have also been wounded.