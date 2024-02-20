US Vetoes Proposed Resolution for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Islam Times - The United States has vetoed another United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, rejecting calls for an immediate cease-fire.

The United States on Tuesday again vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israeli war against Palestinians, blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as it instead pushes the 15-member body to call for a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas.Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the UN, told the Security Council the Algeria-proposed resolution would negatively impact sensitive negotiations ongoing in the region.Thirteen council members voted in favor of the Algerian-drafted text, while Britain abstained. It was the third U.S. veto of a draft resolution since the start of the current fighting on Oct. 7. Washington has also used its veto to block an amendment to a draft resolution in December.At least 127 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the past 24 hours. Israeli bombardment has killed at least 28,985 Palestinians and wounded 68,883 since October 7.