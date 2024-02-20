0
Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 21:48

US Vetoes Proposed Resolution for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Story Code : 1117566
US Vetoes Proposed Resolution for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
The United States on Tuesday again vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israeli war against Palestinians, blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as it instead pushes the 15-member body to call for a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the UN, told the Security Council the Algeria-proposed resolution would negatively impact sensitive negotiations ongoing in the region.

Thirteen council members voted in favor of the Algerian-drafted text, while Britain abstained. It was the third U.S. veto of a draft resolution since the start of the current fighting on Oct. 7. Washington has also used its veto to block an amendment to a draft resolution in December. 

At least 127 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the past 24 hours. Israeli bombardment has killed at least 28,985 Palestinians and wounded 68,883 since October 7. 
Comment


Featured Stories
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
20 February 2024
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
20 February 2024
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
20 February 2024
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
20 February 2024
EU Warns Israel against
EU Warns Israel against 'Catastrophic' Invasion of Rafah
20 February 2024
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
20 February 2024
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
20 February 2024
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
19 February 2024
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
19 February 2024
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
19 February 2024
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
19 February 2024
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
19 February 2024