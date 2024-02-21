Sri Lanka Opposed to Depopulation of Gaza

Islam Times - Sri Lanka expressed its opposition to any change in the population composition of Gaza in the wake of the Israeli onslaught.

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Colombo on Tuesday night, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka would not approve of any change in the population composition in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.While at least 29,195 Palestinians have been killed and over 69,000 injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the Zionist regime has plans to displace the residents of Gaza.People of Sri Lanka have since October held several massive demonstrations in solidarity with Gaza.Elsewhere in the meeting, the Sri Lankan president hailed Iran’s great achievements, describing it as the “gateway to Central Asia” considering its strategic position.He also called for the enhancement of economic ties between the two countries.For his part, the Iranian foreign minister commended Sri Lanka for its support for Palestine and Gaza, saying the Israeli crimes and war on Gaza need to end immediately.Highlighting Iran’s economic and industrial capabilities, Amirabdollahian said the Energy Ministry of Iran is prepared for close cooperation with Sri Lanka.Sri Lanka has already invited Iranian industrial and economic enterprises to undertake projects in the South Asian country.The demand for power has grown rapidly in Sri Lanka due to the dry weather.