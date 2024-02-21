0
Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 09:26

Sri Lanka Opposed to Depopulation of Gaza

Story Code : 1117633
Sri Lanka Opposed to Depopulation of Gaza
In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Colombo on Tuesday night, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka would not approve of any change in the population composition in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

While at least 29,195 Palestinians have been killed and over 69,000 injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the Zionist regime has plans to displace the residents of Gaza.

People of Sri Lanka have since October held several massive demonstrations in solidarity with Gaza.

Elsewhere in the meeting, the Sri Lankan president hailed Iran’s great achievements, describing it as the “gateway to Central Asia” considering its strategic position.

He also called for the enhancement of economic ties between the two countries.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister commended Sri Lanka for its support for Palestine and Gaza, saying the Israeli crimes and war on Gaza need to end immediately.

Highlighting Iran’s economic and industrial capabilities, Amirabdollahian said the Energy Ministry of Iran is prepared for close cooperation with Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has already invited Iranian industrial and economic enterprises to undertake projects in the South Asian country.

The demand for power has grown rapidly in Sri Lanka due to the dry weather.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Syria's Damascus
21 February 2024
Hezbollah Sees Int’l Guarantee as Nothing, Permanent Armament is Inevitable: Hezbollah Official
Hezbollah Sees Int’l Guarantee as Nothing, Permanent Armament is Inevitable: Hezbollah Official
21 February 2024
China’s UN Ambassador Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution as ‘License to Kill’
China’s UN Ambassador Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution as ‘License to Kill’
21 February 2024
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
20 February 2024
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
20 February 2024
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
20 February 2024
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
20 February 2024
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
20 February 2024
EU Warns Israel against
EU Warns Israel against 'Catastrophic' Invasion of Rafah
20 February 2024
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
20 February 2024
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
20 February 2024
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
19 February 2024