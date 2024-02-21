0
Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 09:28

No Point in Talking to Russia from Position of Strength, Envoy to US Says

Story Code : 1117634
"There is no prospect of talking to our country from the position of strength and sanctions pressure. The persistent desire to dominate only leads to the opposite effect," he said, TASS reported.

"The earlier America realizes this, the sooner the world will have a chance to return to a stable, sustainable and predictable path of development," he pointed out in an op-ed for Newsweek.

According to Antonov, Washington’s strategy towards Russia "in essence is little different from military confrontation."

"The liberation of cities, first and foremost Mariupol, Artyomovsk and Avdeevka, are clear signs of (Ukraine's) agony and the failure of the West's anti-Russian policy," the Russian envoy stressed.
