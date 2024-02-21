0
Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 09:39

Grossi May Visit Iran in May

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet session, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said the cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA is in progress in the normal course.

He noted that Iran and the UN nuclear agency are trying to address the ambiguities and promote cooperation.

Pointing to the IAEA director-general’s willingness to visit Iran, Eslami said the trip will be made as soon as the arrangements are made.

As Iran will be holding an international nuclear conference and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Atomic Energy Organization in the Iranian calendar month of Ordibehesht (April 20 – May 20), such an opportunity should be taken to have Grossi in Tehran, he added.

Earlier this month, Eslami hailed the growing coordination between Iran and the UN nuclear agency, expressing hope that the course of cooperation would continue to enable Iran to shatter the atmosphere the enemies seek to create against its nuclear industry.
