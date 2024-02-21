0
Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 20:37

Iran: ‘Israel’ behind Iran Gas Pipeline Blast

Story Code : 1117755
Iran: ‘Israel’ behind Iran Gas Pipeline Blast
The minister told reporters on Wednesday that the “Israeli” scheme ended in failure, because only a few pipelines were damaged.

Last week, sabotage attacks against pipelines in southwestern Iran caused temporary disruption to gas supplies.

Owji said the gas supply network is operating normally.

“Thanks to the Oil Ministry’s full preparedness, the enemy failed to disrupt the household gas distribution network,” he added.

The minister also mentioned that the gas pipelines were immediately fixed and the sinister plot could not affect situation in the cities and villages
