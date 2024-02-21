Iran: ‘Israel’ behind Iran Gas Pipeline Blast

Islam Times - Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji unveiled that a recent explosion that hit gas pipelines in Iran has been perpetrated by the Zionist entity.

The minister told reporters on Wednesday that the “Israeli” scheme ended in failure, because only a few pipelines were damaged.Last week, sabotage attacks against pipelines in southwestern Iran caused temporary disruption to gas supplies.Owji said the gas supply network is operating normally.“Thanks to the Oil Ministry’s full preparedness, the enemy failed to disrupt the household gas distribution network,” he added.The minister also mentioned that the gas pipelines were immediately fixed and the sinister plot could not affect situation in the cities and villages