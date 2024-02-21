0
Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 20:38

Preparing for Darkness: If War Breaks with Lebanon, 60% of ‘Israel’ To Remain without Electricity

Story Code : 1117756
Preparing for Darkness: If War Breaks with Lebanon, 60% of ‘Israel’ To Remain without Electricity
This is one of the potential scenarios that “Israel’s” official broadcaster, Kan, described on Tuesday evening as “terrifying”.

Kan explained that this scenario came from secret recordings of “Israeli” Minister of Health, Uriel Busso, in which he warned of a “terrifying scenario that ‘Israel’ has never witnessed.” He expects long power outages throughout occupied Palestine and voices concern about how to care for settlers connected to artificial respirators.

“This was a very detailed overview of what could happen, in ‘Israel’, in the event of an all-out war on the northern front, according to the National Emergency Authority’s reference scenario,” the Kan report noted. 

Busso and the Director General of his Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, delivered a presentation of this scenario in detail to the local authorities in “Israel”.

“‘Israel’ should be prepared for blackouts and power outages in more than 60% of the 'country', as well as power outages that will last about 48 hours. Local power outages may last up to three weeks in such a scenario. Managing such an electricity demand may lead to two-hour power outages between two and three times a day in every 'house' in 'Israel',” the official “Israeli” broadcaster added.

According to the Kan report, senior emergency services officials in ‘Israel’ are especially worried about “caring for patients on ventilators and those in need of respiratory support in the event of a widespread and continuous power outage."

The report goes on to explain how the Ministry of Health is preparing to treat a population of 35,000 requiring this type of care.

“The tasks that will be on the shoulders of all organizations in the health institution, health insurance funds, hospitals, and evacuation forces will be large and endless,” Bar Siman Tov said.

Kan indicated that the Ministry of Health has begun procuring generators that will be distributed to those who use respirators and respiratory support devices. In addition, the Ministry of Health asked authorities to establish energy and oxygen centers in local stations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon's Border
US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi
US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi
21 February 2024
World Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UNSC
World Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UNSC
21 February 2024
Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler
Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler
21 February 2024
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
21 February 2024
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Syria's Damascus
21 February 2024
Hezbollah Sees Int’l Guarantee as Nothing, Permanent Armament is Inevitable: Hezbollah Official
Hezbollah Sees Int’l Guarantee as Nothing, Permanent Armament is Inevitable: Hezbollah Official
21 February 2024
China’s UN Ambassador Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution as ‘License to Kill’
China’s UN Ambassador Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution as ‘License to Kill’
21 February 2024
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
20 February 2024
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
20 February 2024
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
20 February 2024
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
20 February 2024
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
20 February 2024