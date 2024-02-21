0
Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 20:40

MSF Horrified By “Israeli” Raids on Gaza’s Rafah

Story Code : 1117759
In a social media post on Wednesday, MSF said the attack by “Israeli” ground force targeted al-Mawasi, which is situated west of Khan Yunis and houses a shelter for MSF staff and their families.

“We are horrified by what has taken place,” in al-Mawasi, where the “Israel” troops killed at least two relatives of MSF staff and injured several others, it added.

Amani Shnino, a mother taking refuge in the Gaza town, said that she was getting her three children ready for bed when an “Israeli” quadcopter broadcast a message to remain indoors.

It was followed by intense clashes, bombings and the roaring sounds of tanks and warplanes, she noted.

“My three children and I were scared to death… We were also in panic and had no clue of what was going on,” Shnino said, adding “We expected the worst. We thought they were coming to arrest or even execute people. It was highly likely.”

She further said that the clashes continued for about three hours before subsiding.
