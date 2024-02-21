US Elite Sees Russia as Adversary, Threat, Regardless of Situation, Party Labels: Lavrov

Islam Times - Representatives of the US ruling elite, regardless of their party affiliation, consistently perceive Russia to be an adversary and a threat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Brazil’s O Globo newspaper.

"Russia is viewed by the US ruling elite, regardless of their party affiliation, as an adversary and a threat. During his four years in the White House, the previous president did nothing to improve Russia-US relations," Lavrov said."We have no illusions; we do not expect the US’ anti-Russian policy course to change in the foreseeable future. (That said) we are ready to work with any leader in whom the American people put their trust," the top Russian diplomat added, TASS reported."It is not the political leader himself but the policy that he conducts with regard to Russia that is important to us," Lavrov stressed."Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said this in a TV interview," he added.