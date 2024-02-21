Iran Raps US’ Veto of New UNSC Resolution on Gaza

Islam Times - The US’ decision to veto yet another UN Security Council draft resolution that had demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza indicates Washington’s responsibility for the continuation of war crimes against Palestinians, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said.

Addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday, Raisi lashed out at the US for vetoing the UNSC resolution and blocking a demand for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which the Zionist regime has been pounding for over four months.“Today, the US is undoubtedly the axis and at the apex of all evil acts in the world,” he said.The president also slammed the US government as the main sponsor of the Israeli regime’s crimes and genocidal atrocities in Gaza and the one that gets the blame for the continuation of crimes against Palestinians.He urged that the entire world should condemn the Israeli crimes and the US’ support for them.On Tuesday, the Arab nations, led by Algeria, put a draft resolution to a vote with the expectation that it would not pass after the US –Israel’s key ally– had warned it would not back the text and proposed a rival draft instead.The US was the only country to vote against the draft text while the UK abstained. The UN Security Council’s 13 other member countries voted in favor of the text demanding a halt to the Israeli war that has killed more than 29,000 people in Gaza and displaced more than 80 percent of population in the enclave.Washington traditionally shields the Israeli regime from UN action and has previously vetoed two other Security Council resolutions since the onslaught on Gaza began on October 7.