Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 20:46

Iran Partakes in Naval Drill in India

The deputy commander of the Iranian Navy’s southern fleet said the Dena destroyer has taken part in the naval war game in line with the “very good and growing relations” with the Indian Navy.

Admiral Jalil Moqaddam said Iran and India, with their rich civilizational background, are two naval powers of the region.

He added that naval cooperation between Iran and India would help ensure maritime security and serve the interests of the region.

The Indian Navy’s largest-ever multilateral naval exercise, Milan 2024, is underway in the eastern port city of Visakhapatnam on the coasts of the Bay of Bengal.

Warships from the navies of 50 countries have participated in the harbor phase of the drill.

During the sea phase from February 24 to 27, the participating navies will conduct advanced air defense, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare drills, according to Indian Times.
