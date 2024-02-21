0
Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 20:57

Israeli Monster Devours Angelic Amal in South Lebanon, Hezbollah Avenges Her

Story Code : 1117777
The Israeli raid destroyed the house completely and killed the two dwellers Khadija Salman and her six-year-old daughter Amal Al-Dor.

The Zionist terrorism smashed this innocent childhood with the gorgeous, angelic face that inspires hope and foretells victory.

Amal’s father narrated that he brought his family to the village (Majdal Zoun) just one day before the Zionist attack, confirming patience in face of this Israeli crime.

The Islamic Resistance fighters avenged martyr Amal by striking a large number of Zionist settlements and military gatherings in Galilee area.

Zionist war jets also targeted Al-Khiyam, Marwaheen and Umm Al-Tout. While, the Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Alma Al-Shaab, Al-Dahira, and Al-Jebbein.
