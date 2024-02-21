0
Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 21:02

Maritime Source Confirms: Yemeni Armed Forces Targeted US Ship Carrying Poultry Feed, Not Humanitarian Aid

The source denied the accuracy of the US claims that the ship was carrying humanitarian aid, affirming that it was loaded with poultry feed.

It accused the American side of distorting facts and working to manipulate global public opinion through misinformation about the cargo and destination of the targeted ship.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the targeting of an American ship in the Gulf of Aden with several naval missiles, achieving direct hits.

The US Central Command has claimed that the targeted ship carrying humanitarian assistance to Yemen. CENTCOM pointed out that the ship “has delivered humanitarian aid to Yemen 11 times in the past five years.”

Yemenis have fervently expressed their support for Palestine's struggle against Israeli occupation, particularly intensified after Israel launched a devastating attack on Gaza on October 7.

In response to Yemen's actions, the United States and the United Kingdom have conducted airstrikes in Yemen, aligned with the Biden administration and its allies' unwavering support for the Tel Aviv regime. They have warned that Yemeni forces will face consequences for any attacks on Israeli-owned ships or vessels heading to the occupied territories.

The Yemeni Armed Forces remain resolute in their determination to continue their attacks until the relentless Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza cease, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 29,313 people and injuries to over 69,333 others.
