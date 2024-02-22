0
Thursday 22 February 2024 - 23:11

Biden's Boorish Statements about Putin Only Bring Shame Upon US Itself: Kremlin

Story Code : 1117983
Biden
Earlier, while discussing the situation in international politics, Biden made an insulting remark about the Russian president, saying that, because of him, Washington must constantly worry about a nuclear conflict.

"Such boorish statements from the mouth of a US leader are hardly capable of hurting the head of another country in any way, much less President Putin. But it is a great shame for the country itself," Peskov said, TASS reported.

He added, "It is clear that Mr. Biden is demonstrating Hollywood cowboy behavior to cater to domestic political interests."

The spokesman pointed out that he, as a citizen, would like his aides to make a "compilation and find a single insulting statement" that Putin has made about Biden. "If the president of such a country uses such language, he should be ashamed of himself," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

Biden made the offensive remark at a campaign rally in California, where he was speaking about climate change. Enumerating the threats to the United States, Biden concluded that climate change was "an existential threat to humanity."

The US will hold its next presidential election on November 5. Democrat Biden and Republican former president Donald Trump are both running in primary elections for their respective parties’ nominations to be on the November ballot.

As the date of the election approaches, the political contest in the United States is becoming more intense, with the "Russian threat" being used as a partisan political club in the fierce battle between the rival parties.
