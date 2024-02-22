US Congressman’s Remarks about Killing Gazans Spark Outrage

Islam Times - A US congressman’s remarks about killing the people of Gaza have drawn condemnation and outrage.

“We should kill them all,” Andy Ogles said in response to a pro-Palestinian activist's concerns about the devastating impact of the US-funded war in Gaza, especially on children.“I’ve seen the footage of shredded children’s bodies,” the activist told Ogles. “That’s my taxpayer dollars that are going to bomb those kids,” he emphasized.In reaction to the harrowing situation of children in Gaza, Ogles brazenly responded, “You know what? So, I think we should kill them all if that makes you feel better. Hamas and the Palestinians have been attacking Israel for 20 years. It’s time to pay the piper.”Ogles then faced the camera and said," Death to Hamas!" while walking away.Video footage capturing Ogles' comments flooded social media shortly after the Joe Biden administration vetoed a ceasefire resolution at the United Nations Security Council-- the third time the US rejected a UN demand for a halt to hostilities in Gaza since Israel's assault began in October last year.First-term congressman Ogles, who represents Tennessee's gerrymandered 5th District and is known for his unwavering and unequivocal support for Israel, has taken a strong stance by voting to censure Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress.The censure was prompted by allegations that Tlaib had expressed support for the October 7 Al-Aqsa Storm operation launched by Palestinian resistance against Israel.Ogles has also proposed a legislative measure to restrict the entry of Palestinians into the United States.The promotion of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza has led to accusations against Ogles and raised questions about the US government's stance.“For those of you wondering how the Nazis, Daesh, etc. can kill people indiscriminately, now you are witnessing leaders and prominent people in the so-called enlightened democratic societies demonstrating that blind adherence to any ideology can make ordinary people into evil monsters,” lawyer, author and human rights activists Faisal Kutty said on X.Israeli forces have killed over 12,400 children in Gaza since October 7, leaving a staggering number of 600,000 children trapped in the border city of Rafah as Israeli forces are preparing to invade.Officials with Save the Children NGO have announced that nearly 10 Palestinian children in Gaza per day have lost one or both of their legs since October.Since the start of Israel’s latest brutal aggression, more than 29,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed and about 70,000 others have been injured.The regime has also intensified the siege of Gaza, leaving the city, home to more than 2.3 million Palestinians, without water, electricity, fuel, and internet.