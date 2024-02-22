0
Thursday 22 February 2024 - 23:25

Indian Farmers Stage Protest in Punjab

Story Code : 1117991
As farmers resumed the 'Delhi Chalo' protest on the Punjab-Haryana border, a protester lost his life and others sustained injuries.

The Haryana Police deployed tear gas shells to thwart attempts to breach barricades at Shambhu and Khanauri. The farmer leaders had rejected a government proposal in the fourth round of talks, leading to the resumption of the protest.

The deceased farmer, identified as Subhkaran Singh (21) from Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, suffered a head injury, as confirmed by Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent H S Rekhi.

In addition to the tragic incident, approximately 12 police personnel were injured in clashes involving lathis and stones.

In response to the unrest, the police urged owners of heavy equipment to withdraw from protest sites, expressing concern over potential harm to security forces. In the aftermath of a fatal clash resulting in the death of a protester and injuries to about 12 police personnel at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, farmer leaders decided to temporarily halt the 'Delhi Chalo' march for two days.
