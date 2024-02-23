0
Friday 23 February 2024 - 20:45

“Israel” to Advance Thousands of Settler Units

Story Code : 1118165
“Israel” to Advance Thousands of Settler Units
Smotrich said in a statement that the decision to advance plans for 2,350 new settling units in “Ma’ale Adumim”, 300 in “Kedar” and 694 in “Efrat” was made during a meeting he held with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

It was the latest demonstration of the influence that the far-right minister holds in Netanyahu’s government, as the premier continues to rely on the support of his Orthodox coalition partners to remain in power.

Meanwhile, an “Israeli” official said the so-called “High Planning Subcommittee” — the military body under the auspices of Smotrich — will convene in the coming days to advance the settlement construction.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel's UNRWA Accusations
OPCW Confirms Daesh Responsible for 2015 Chemical Attack in Syria
OPCW Confirms Daesh Responsible for 2015 Chemical Attack in Syria
23 February 2024
Hezbollah: Level of Operations to Be Higher in Case Israeli Aggression Exceeds
Hezbollah: Level of Operations to Be Higher in Case Israeli Aggression Exceeds
23 February 2024
Russia Slams New EU Sanctions; Banning Entry to Officials
Russia Slams New EU Sanctions; Banning Entry to Officials
23 February 2024
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
23 February 2024
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
23 February 2024
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
23 February 2024
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
23 February 2024
China: Palestinians
China: Palestinians' Use of Force Well Founded in International Law
22 February 2024
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
22 February 2024
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
22 February 2024
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
22 February 2024
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
22 February 2024