“Israel” to Advance Thousands of Settler Units

Islam Times - “Israeli” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced late Thursday night that the entity will advance plans for the construction of more than 3,000 settlement units in the West Bank.

Smotrich said in a statement that the decision to advance plans for 2,350 new settling units in “Ma’ale Adumim”, 300 in “Kedar” and 694 in “Efrat” was made during a meeting he held with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.It was the latest demonstration of the influence that the far-right minister holds in Netanyahu’s government, as the premier continues to rely on the support of his Orthodox coalition partners to remain in power.Meanwhile, an “Israeli” official said the so-called “High Planning Subcommittee” — the military body under the auspices of Smotrich — will convene in the coming days to advance the settlement construction.