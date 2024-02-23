“Israel” Prepares for War with Lebanon with Navy Drills

Islam Times - Announcing that “Israel” is preparing for potential war with Lebanon, the entity’s Navy fleet of missile boats carried out “extensive” exercises over the past week.

This comes as the “Israeli” entity’s Foreign ministry warned that its patience for a diplomatic solution is running out.The “Israeli” army said the Navy drills simulated fighting in the northern maritime theater, and some exercises were carried out alongside the “Israeli” Air Force, including the 193rd Squadron which operates the AS565 Panther helicopters, primarily used for missions at sea.Among the scenarios that were drilled included foiling drone attacks, aerial rescue operations from vessels, and refueling the missile boats at sea.Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned Friday that “Israel” “will not be patient much longer for a diplomatic solution in the north.”“If the dramatic intelligence information we revealed before the Security Council doesn’t lead to a change, we will not hesitate to act,” tweeted Katz.