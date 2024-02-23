0
Friday 23 February 2024 - 20:48

US: Arab Americans Mobilize to Show Gaza will Cost Biden Presidency

Over the past several weeks, Arab, Muslim and progressive organizers have been working around the clock, running this campaign of protest, to ensure Biden is well aware his administration's steadfast support for “Israel's” military assault will lose him the election in November.

Since being launched by the group “Listen to Michigan”, the campaign to vote uncommitted in the upcoming primary has picked up considerable backing, including from Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and former congressman Andy Levin.

“It is also important to create a voting bloc, something that is a bullhorn to say enough is enough. We don't want a country that supports wars and bombs and destruction…We want to stand up for every single life killed in Gaza,” Tlaib said in a get-out-the-vote video posted on X.

She further stated: “This is the way you can raise our voices. Don't make us even more invisible. If you want us to be louder, then come here and vote uncommitted.”

For many communities in Michigan, the issue of Gaza hits close home. The city of Dearborn, for example, is home to many immigrants from Palestine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, areas both directly and indirectly involved in the ongoing “Israeli” assault on the enclave. Since October, “Israel” has martyred more than 29000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza-based health ministry.

Much of Michigan's 200,000-strong Arab-American population lives in Wayne County, the area that contains the cities of Detroit and neighboring Dearborn. Those communities voted heavily for Biden in 2020, and some analysts say they helped the president defeat Donald Trump by 154,000 votes.

Those voters are now looking to snub Biden, who they say failed to uphold his own stated belief "in the worth and value of every Palestinian".

The US president's drop-in poll numbers also come after a failed visit to Dearborn by campaign managers from the Biden campaign last month, followed by a visit by top administration officials, who met with local elected officials.
