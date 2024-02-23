Rocket Strike Targets US-Occupied Base in Syria

Islam Times - Rockets struck a military facility housing US forces in Syria's Deir ez-Zur province, with the attack occurring against a backdrop of heightened anti-US sentiment over American backing of Israel's actions in Gaza.

Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV, citing local sources, reported several explosions near the US-controlled al-Omar oil field on Thursday evening, following strikes on the site.There were no immediate reports of casualties or the extent of damage at the installation.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a group of anti-terror fighters, has claimed responsibility for many retaliatory strikes on US military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria.Israel initiated the Gaza hostilities after a significant operation by a Gaza-based resistance group against the occupying entity, in response to heightened Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.After nearly 140 days of the campaign, the regime has achieved no objectives despite causing at least 29,514 deaths in Gaza, with around 70 percent being women and children. Another 69,616 individuals have been wounded.The United States has provided Israel with weapons and intelligence support, and has blocked UN resolutions calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.