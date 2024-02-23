0
Friday 23 February 2024 - 20:54

Rocket Strike Targets US-Occupied Base in Syria

Story Code : 1118176
Rocket Strike Targets US-Occupied Base in Syria
Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV, citing local sources, reported several explosions near the US-controlled al-Omar oil field on Thursday evening, following strikes on the site.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or the extent of damage at the installation.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a group of anti-terror fighters, has claimed responsibility for many retaliatory strikes on US military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Israel initiated the Gaza hostilities after a significant operation by a Gaza-based resistance group against the occupying entity, in response to heightened Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

After nearly 140 days of the campaign, the regime has achieved no objectives despite causing at least 29,514 deaths in Gaza, with around 70 percent being women and children. Another 69,616 individuals have been wounded.

The United States has provided Israel with weapons and intelligence support, and has blocked UN resolutions calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel's UNRWA Accusations
OPCW Confirms Daesh Responsible for 2015 Chemical Attack in Syria
OPCW Confirms Daesh Responsible for 2015 Chemical Attack in Syria
23 February 2024
Hezbollah: Level of Operations to Be Higher in Case Israeli Aggression Exceeds
Hezbollah: Level of Operations to Be Higher in Case Israeli Aggression Exceeds
23 February 2024
Russia Slams New EU Sanctions; Banning Entry to Officials
Russia Slams New EU Sanctions; Banning Entry to Officials
23 February 2024
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
23 February 2024
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
23 February 2024
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
23 February 2024
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
23 February 2024
China: Palestinians
China: Palestinians' Use of Force Well Founded in International Law
22 February 2024
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
22 February 2024
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
22 February 2024
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
22 February 2024
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
22 February 2024