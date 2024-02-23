0
Four Colombian Police Officers Die in Helicopter Crash

The helicopter was covering the Caucasia-Medellin-Tulua route when it disappeared from the radar, General William Rene Salamanca, the head of the National Police, said at a press conference with Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez.

Salamanca said authorities will investigate the exact causes of the accident, Xinhua reported.

After learning of the death of the police officers, President Gustavo Petro lamented the tragedy and expressed his condolences to their families.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of these men who worked towards a better country," the president said via social media.
