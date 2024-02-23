0
Friday 23 February 2024 - 21:21

Yemenis Hold Pro-Palestinian Rally in Sana'a

Story Code : 1118190
Yemenis Hold Pro-Palestinian Rally in Sana
The Yemeni marchers in Sana'a emphasized the continuation of the activities and the march in support of the Palestinian nation.

In a statement, they noted: "We call on the Arab and Islamic nations and the freedom-seeking people of the world to take immediate action to stop the Zionist regime's attack on Rafah, which is taking place with the full support of the West and the United States."

Yesterday, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement stated that most countries and governments are only spectators and some of them even cooperate with the Israeli enemy and secretly support the genocidal acts of the Zionist regime, adding that the brave Palestinians deserve help and support in their cause for freedom.

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement emphasized in his speech that the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza are facing the worst calamities for the 20th week due to the aggression of the genocidal Zionist regime He said: "This invasion of Gaza was associated with the criminal behavior of the Zionist regime and mass killing of Palestinians from the beginning."

Yemen's armed forces have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November in support of Palestinians, as the Israel-Hamas war continues and the Gaza death toll reaches almost 30,000. 

The marchers also praised the operations of the Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iraqi resistance fighters and further declared their strength.

Since the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians erupted on October 7, at least 29,313 Palestinians have been killed and 69,333 injured.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel's UNRWA Accusations
OPCW Confirms Daesh Responsible for 2015 Chemical Attack in Syria
OPCW Confirms Daesh Responsible for 2015 Chemical Attack in Syria
23 February 2024
Hezbollah: Level of Operations to Be Higher in Case Israeli Aggression Exceeds
Hezbollah: Level of Operations to Be Higher in Case Israeli Aggression Exceeds
23 February 2024
Russia Slams New EU Sanctions; Banning Entry to Officials
Russia Slams New EU Sanctions; Banning Entry to Officials
23 February 2024
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
23 February 2024
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
23 February 2024
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
23 February 2024
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
23 February 2024
China: Palestinians
China: Palestinians' Use of Force Well Founded in International Law
22 February 2024
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
22 February 2024
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
22 February 2024
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
22 February 2024
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
22 February 2024