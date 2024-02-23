Islam Times - The people of Yemen held a large demonstration in support of Palestine, in the capital of Yemen, Sana'a.

The Yemeni marchers in Sana'a emphasized the continuation of the activities and the march in support of the Palestinian nation.In a statement, they noted: "We call on the Arab and Islamic nations and the freedom-seeking people of the world to take immediate action to stop the Zionist regime's attack on Rafah, which is taking place with the full support of the West and the United States."Yesterday, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement stated that most countries and governments are only spectators and some of them even cooperate with the Israeli enemy and secretly support the genocidal acts of the Zionist regime, adding that the brave Palestinians deserve help and support in their cause for freedom.The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement emphasized in his speech that the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza are facing the worst calamities for the 20th week due to the aggression of the genocidal Zionist regime He said: "This invasion of Gaza was associated with the criminal behavior of the Zionist regime and mass killing of Palestinians from the beginning."Yemen's armed forces have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November in support of Palestinians, as the Israel-Hamas war continues and the Gaza death toll reaches almost 30,000.The marchers also praised the operations of the Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iraqi resistance fighters and further declared their strength.Since the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians erupted on October 7, at least 29,313 Palestinians have been killed and 69,333 injured.