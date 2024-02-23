Israeli Airstrike Leaves Two Palestinians Dead in West Bank

Islam Times - A Palestinian youth and a teen have been killed, and over a dozen others wounded in an Israeli airstrike in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier, on Thursday, February 22, media sources reported the anti-Zionist operation in Eastern Quds which left 9 Zionists dead and injured.The young man killed on Thursday in the attack was Yasser Hanoun, who had served time in an Israeli jail, according to local sources.The 17-year-old teen, identified as Saeed Jaradat, was wounded critically in the attack and later succumbed to his injuries.The attack came a day after clashes between Palestinian fighters and Israeli troops erupted in Jenin.Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted the city of Jenin and its refugee camp since the outbreak of the regime’s onslaught on Gaza on October the seventh.Over 400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers across the West Bank since then.At least 29,313 Palestinians have been killed and 69,333 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.