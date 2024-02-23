0
Friday 23 February 2024 - 21:53

Israeli Airstrike Leaves Two Palestinians Dead in West Bank

Story Code : 1118200
Israeli Airstrike Leaves Two Palestinians Dead in West Bank
Earlier, on Thursday, February 22, media sources reported the anti-Zionist operation in Eastern Quds which left 9 Zionists dead and injured.

The young man killed on Thursday in the attack was Yasser Hanoun, who had served time in an Israeli jail, according to local sources.

The 17-year-old teen, identified as Saeed Jaradat, was wounded critically in the attack and later succumbed to his injuries.

The attack came a day after clashes between Palestinian fighters and Israeli troops erupted in Jenin.

Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted the city of Jenin and its refugee camp since the outbreak of the regime’s onslaught on Gaza on October the seventh.

Over 400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers across the West Bank since then.

At least 29,313 Palestinians have been killed and 69,333 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel's UNRWA Accusations
OPCW Confirms Daesh Responsible for 2015 Chemical Attack in Syria
OPCW Confirms Daesh Responsible for 2015 Chemical Attack in Syria
23 February 2024
Hezbollah: Level of Operations to Be Higher in Case Israeli Aggression Exceeds
Hezbollah: Level of Operations to Be Higher in Case Israeli Aggression Exceeds
23 February 2024
Russia Slams New EU Sanctions; Banning Entry to Officials
Russia Slams New EU Sanctions; Banning Entry to Officials
23 February 2024
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
23 February 2024
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
23 February 2024
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
23 February 2024
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
23 February 2024
China: Palestinians
China: Palestinians' Use of Force Well Founded in International Law
22 February 2024
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
22 February 2024
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
22 February 2024
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
22 February 2024
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
22 February 2024