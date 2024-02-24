Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

Islam Times - Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip claimed the lives of two Palestinian journalists, bringing the total number of press members targeted by Israel since October 7 to 132.

Israeli warplanes targeted the home of journalist Muhammad Tishreen Yaghi in the town of al-Zawayda in central Gaza Strip on Friday, according to Gaza media office. The attack also resulted in the deaths of Yaghi’s wife and his children.Another journalist, Musaab Abu Zayed, a presenter for the Holy Quran Radio in Gaza, was also killed in an airstrike on his home in the enclave. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) stated in its annual report released on February 15 that seventy-two of the 99 journalists killed worldwide in 2023 were Palestinians reporting on Israel’s war on Gaza.The CPJ noted that more journalists were killed in the first three months of the Israeli war on Gaza than in any other single country over an entire year.Jodie Ginsberg, president of the CPJ, highlighted the unprecedented threat to journalists in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli onslaught. She emphasized that Gazan journalists are the sole source of information about the situation inside Gaza, as international journalists have been denied access except for highly controlled trips overseen by the Israeli army.Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian resistance groups launched an operation in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime’s actions against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.According to Gaza's health ministry, the Israeli aggression has claimed the lives of at least 29,514 people in Gaza, predominantly women and children, with another 69,616 individuals injured. The campaign has led to widespread devastation in Gaza, including the destruction of hospitals and the displacement of half of its 2.4 million population.Israel has imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, severely restricting fuel, electricity, food, and water supplies to the more than two million Palestinians living there.