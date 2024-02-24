Iran Owes Security to Intelligence Forces: Top General

Islam Times - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri paid tribute to the intelligence community for its major contribution to the country’s sustainable security.

In a message to Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib on the week commemorating the intelligence forces, the top general hailed them for their epic efforts to ensure security, stability and calm in Iran.Sustainable security, known as a great and unparalleled blessing, has been created in Iran amid the volatile regional conditions and under the wave of hostile threats, the commander added, appreciating the “professional and revolutionary” procedures coupled with rapport, cooperation and smart synergy among the Iranian intelligence forces.Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei once described the Intelligence Ministry as the “Establishment’s hard armor” that should not sustain any damage at all.Highlighting the great potential of the Intelligence Ministry to tap into the capacities of young, pious and revolutionary forces, the Leader stressed that the new generation of the ministry’s personnel should be trained in accordance with the revolutionary values.