0
Saturday 24 February 2024 - 08:12

Iran Owes Security to Intelligence Forces: Top General

Story Code : 1118246
Iran Owes Security to Intelligence Forces: Top General
In a message to Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib on the week commemorating the intelligence forces, the top general hailed them for their epic efforts to ensure security, stability and calm in Iran.

Sustainable security, known as a great and unparalleled blessing, has been created in Iran amid the volatile regional conditions and under the wave of hostile threats, the commander added, appreciating the “professional and revolutionary” procedures coupled with rapport, cooperation and smart synergy among the Iranian intelligence forces.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei once described the Intelligence Ministry as the “Establishment’s hard armor” that should not sustain any damage at all.

Highlighting the great potential of the Intelligence Ministry to tap into the capacities of young, pious and revolutionary forces, the Leader stressed that the new generation of the ministry’s personnel should be trained in accordance with the revolutionary values.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Envoy Censures West
Russian Envoy Censures West's Double Standards Toward Gaza
Iran Can But Won
Iran Can But Won't Sell Arms amid Ukraine War: UN Mission
24 February 2024
Syria Advocates Immediate Prosecution of Israeli Officials for Crimes
Syria Advocates Immediate Prosecution of Israeli Officials for Crimes
24 February 2024
China: US Sanctions against Chinese Companies Seen as Economic Coercion
China: US Sanctions against Chinese Companies Seen as Economic Coercion
24 February 2024
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel's UNRWA Accusations
23 February 2024
OPCW Confirms Daesh Responsible for 2015 Chemical Attack in Syria
OPCW Confirms Daesh Responsible for 2015 Chemical Attack in Syria
23 February 2024
Hezbollah: Level of Operations to Be Higher in Case Israeli Aggression Exceeds
Hezbollah: Level of Operations to Be Higher in Case Israeli Aggression Exceeds
23 February 2024
Russia Slams New EU Sanctions; Banning Entry to Officials
Russia Slams New EU Sanctions; Banning Entry to Officials
23 February 2024
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
23 February 2024
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
23 February 2024
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
23 February 2024
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
23 February 2024
China: Palestinians
China: Palestinians' Use of Force Well Founded in International Law
22 February 2024