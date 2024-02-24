2 US National Guardsmen Dead in Military Helicopter Crash

Islam Times - Two Mississippi National Guardsmen died after a US military attack helicopter crashed on Friday.

The helicopter crashed on Friday during a routine training flight in Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves said.The crash of the AH-64 Apache helicopter happened at 2 p.m. Central Time (2000 GMT)."Tragically, both Guardsmen on board did not survive. Safety crews are currently working the scene of the crash with local authorities," Reuters quoted Reeves as saying.The incident comes on the heels of a Feb. 6 Marine helicopter crash in a remote area outside of San Diego that killed five Marines who had been on a training flight during a fierce winter storm.