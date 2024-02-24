0
Saturday 24 February 2024 - 08:18

At least 15 Killed in Residential Building Fire in East China

Story Code : 1118250
At least 15 Killed in Residential Building Fire in East China
The fire broke out early Friday morning, officials said at a press conference, with a preliminary investigation suggesting the blaze started on the building's first floor, where electric bikes had been placed.

The building is located in the Yuhuatai district of Nanjing, a city of more than eight million that lies about 260km northwest of Shanghai.

By 6 a.m. (10 p.m. GMT, Thursday), the fire had been extinguished, and a search and rescue operation ended around 2 p.m. on Friday, authorities said.

Twenty-five fire trucks were mobilized to fight the blaze, emergency services said, CNA reported.

Footage circulating on Chinese social networks showed a skyscraper on fire in the middle of the night, with black smoke pouring from it.

Other images show gigantic flames consuming several floors of the building, the flashing lights of emergency vehicles visible nearby in the dark.

Additional footage, apparently taken later, shows white smoke pouring from several points in the building.

The 44 injured people were sent to hospital for treatment, officials said, adding one was in "critical condition" while another was seriously injured.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Envoy Censures West
Russian Envoy Censures West's Double Standards Toward Gaza
Iran Can But Won
Iran Can But Won't Sell Arms amid Ukraine War: UN Mission
24 February 2024
Syria Advocates Immediate Prosecution of Israeli Officials for Crimes
Syria Advocates Immediate Prosecution of Israeli Officials for Crimes
24 February 2024
China: US Sanctions against Chinese Companies Seen as Economic Coercion
China: US Sanctions against Chinese Companies Seen as Economic Coercion
24 February 2024
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel's UNRWA Accusations
23 February 2024
OPCW Confirms Daesh Responsible for 2015 Chemical Attack in Syria
OPCW Confirms Daesh Responsible for 2015 Chemical Attack in Syria
23 February 2024
Hezbollah: Level of Operations to Be Higher in Case Israeli Aggression Exceeds
Hezbollah: Level of Operations to Be Higher in Case Israeli Aggression Exceeds
23 February 2024
Russia Slams New EU Sanctions; Banning Entry to Officials
Russia Slams New EU Sanctions; Banning Entry to Officials
23 February 2024
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
23 February 2024
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
23 February 2024
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
23 February 2024
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
23 February 2024
China: Palestinians
China: Palestinians' Use of Force Well Founded in International Law
22 February 2024