West Mulling Ideas to Seize Frozen Russian Assets: US Official

Islam Times - Western countries are considering "a set of ideas" in attempt to find the possibility of confiscating frozen Russian assets, Deputy Secretary of the US Treasury Wally Adeyemo said, without any specific mention of these ideas.

"We're continuing to work through that and talking through a set of ideas," Adeyemo said. "Fundamentally the message we want to send to the Kremlin is that Ukraine is going to have the resources they need, continue to support their economy going forward. So you can’t outlast us," he stated, TASS reported."Ultimately, Russia has to pay for the damage they've done," the US official said. The West is attempting to ensure that Ukraine "has access to the money they need to defend themselves," he added.