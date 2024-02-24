0
Saturday 24 February 2024 - 20:56

West Mulling Ideas to Seize Frozen Russian Assets: US Official

West Mulling Ideas to Seize Frozen Russian Assets: US Official
"We're continuing to work through that and talking through a set of ideas," Adeyemo said. "Fundamentally the message we want to send to the Kremlin is that Ukraine is going to have the resources they need, continue to support their economy going forward. So you can’t outlast us," he stated, TASS reported.

"Ultimately, Russia has to pay for the damage they've done," the US official said. The West is attempting to ensure that Ukraine "has access to the money they need to defend themselves," he added.
