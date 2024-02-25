0
Sunday 25 February 2024 - 08:46

Each Ballot to Bring Glory to Iran, FM Says Ahead of Polls

Story Code : 1118436
In a post on his X account on Saturday night, Amirabdollahian congratulated the Iranian nation on the birth anniversary of the 12th Shiite imam, Imam Mahdi (AS), known as the Savior or Messiah.

He also called for collective efforts to make Iran proud, saying every single ballot that will be cast in the nationwide elections on March 1 will hoist up the glorious flag of Iran higher in international arenas.

Iran will hold the parliamentary and the Assembly of Experts elections on Friday.

In remarks on February 18, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described the elections as a reflection of the republican system and the Islamic Republic's values, which are in conflict with the Arrogant Powers’ plans.
