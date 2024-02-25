‘Obliteration’ Awaits US If Biden Wins Reelection, Trump Warns

Islam Times - Former US president Donald Trump claimed he is the only hope for preventing America’s collapse, saying Joe Biden will finish destroying the nation if he wins a second term in the White House.

“If crooked Joe Biden and his thugs win in 2024, the worst is yet to come,” Trump said on Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in suburban Washington. “Our country will go and sink to levels that were unimaginable.” He added, “These are the stakes of this election: Our country is being destroyed, and the only thing standing between you and its obliteration is me,” RT reported.Trump is polling as, by far, the leading Republican candidate to challenge Biden in the November presidential election. He claimed that while the incumbent president’s mental state prevents him from properly comprehending reality, he is surrounded by “some very bad fascists” who are intentionally destroying the US, partly through open borders.“With four more years of Biden, the hordes of illegal aliens stampeding across our borders will exceed 40 to 50 million people,” Trump said. “Medicare, Social Security, health care and public education will buckle and collapse. It will collapse.”The ex-president estimated that the US will have 18 million illegal migrants by the time Biden’s term ends in January 2025, and he vowed to launch the largest deportation campaign in the nation’s history if he wins back the presidency in November. “They’re killing our people,” he said. “They’re killing our country. We have no choice.”Trump gave his speech one day after former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller told the CPAC audience that if his ex-boss takes office again, he will immediately “seal the borders” and start mass deportations. Biden, who halted many of Trump’s border-security measures, has presided over the largest influx of illegal migrants in US history.Trump also blasted Biden’s foreign policies, enabling the Israeli war on Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and accused him of using law enforcement to target political enemies. The Republican challenger faces four criminal indictments and several civil lawsuits, which he has argued are part of an effort to interfere in this year’s election.“A declining, crooked Joe Biden – he’s the crookedest, most incompetent president in the history of our country – will soon have us losing World War III,” Trump said. “We won’t only be in World War III. We’ll be losing World War III, with weapons the likes of which nobody has ever seen before.”Trump, referring to himself as a “proud political dissident,” vowed to take his revenge by winning back the presidency and making the US more successful than ever before. “For hard-working Americans, November 5 will be our new Liberation Day,” he said. “But for the liars, and cheaters, and fraudsters, and censors and imposters who have commandeered our government, it will be their Judgment Day.”