Islam Times - Early voting in Russia’s presidential election has kicked off in the Zaporozhye Region.

The announcement was made by Galina Katyushchenko, chairperson of the regional election commission."People who live close to the line of engagement and service members will be the first to vote," she said, TASS reported.District election commission members will go door-to-door in the areas adjacent to the line of engagement, carrying ballot papers and boxes.Polling stations will open in the region on March 17.