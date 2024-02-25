US Secretary of State Gets Troubled with Gaza War Briefing

Islam Times - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has deflected a question asking why China’s treatment of the Uighurs amounts to genocide while Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in Gaza does not.

Asked by Washington Post reporter John Hudson to explain the difference during a press conference in Argentina, Blinken said he would not “rehearse the details” but had been “very clear about the meritless nature of that particular charge” against Israel at the International Court of Justice.Blinken said that, by contrast, “we’ve laid out in some detail” why Beijing is considered responsible for genocide against ethnic minorities in its far-western region of Xinjiang.Washington’s unwavering support for Israel during its ground invasion of Gaza is coming under increasing scrutiny in the Global South.While the United States has accused many countries of violating human rights in its annual report in the past years, these days it refrains from condemning Israel and even vetoes the Security Council resolution in this regard.