0
Sunday 25 February 2024 - 09:06

Israeli Soldier Killed, Three Injured in Southern Gaza

Story Code : 1118444
Israeli Soldier Killed, Three Injured in Southern Gaza
Three other soldiers were seriously injured, the army added in a post on social media.

It had earlier reported that another soldier, 24, was killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

As of Friday, a total of 235 Israeli soldiers were killed and 1,396 wounded in fighting in Gaza, according to figures provided by the UN and sourced to Israel’s military.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7. killing at least 29,606 and wounding 69,737 others. 
Comment


Featured Stories
We Believe in Gaza
We Believe in Gaza's Victory: IRGC Chief
Yemen Targets American Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets American Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
25 February 2024
Palestinian Infant Dies of Hunger amid Israeli War on Gaza
Palestinian Infant Dies of Hunger amid Israeli War on Gaza
25 February 2024
Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada
Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada
25 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Turning Blind Eye to 30,000 Palestinians Killed by Israelis
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Turning Blind Eye to 30,000 Palestinians Killed by Israelis
24 February 2024
NATO Should Stop Saber-rattling, Promote Global Peace: China UN Envoy
NATO Should Stop Saber-rattling, Promote Global Peace: China UN Envoy
24 February 2024
South Africa Urges Countries to Testify at ICJ against Israel
South Africa Urges Countries to Testify at ICJ against Israel
24 February 2024
Brazil
Brazil's President Reiterates Condemnation of Israeli Genocide in Gaza
24 February 2024
Russian Envoy Censures West
Russian Envoy Censures West's Double Standards Toward Gaza
24 February 2024
Iran Can But Won
Iran Can But Won't Sell Arms amid Ukraine War: UN Mission
24 February 2024
Syria Advocates Immediate Prosecution of Israeli Officials for Crimes
Syria Advocates Immediate Prosecution of Israeli Officials for Crimes
24 February 2024
China: US Sanctions against Chinese Companies Seen as Economic Coercion
China: US Sanctions against Chinese Companies Seen as Economic Coercion
24 February 2024
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel's UNRWA Accusations
23 February 2024