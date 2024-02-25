Israeli Soldier Killed, Three Injured in Southern Gaza

Islam Times - An Israeli soldier, 21, was killed in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, the Israeli army says.

Three other soldiers were seriously injured, the army added in a post on social media.It had earlier reported that another soldier, 24, was killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday.As of Friday, a total of 235 Israeli soldiers were killed and 1,396 wounded in fighting in Gaza, according to figures provided by the UN and sourced to Israel’s military.Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7. killing at least 29,606 and wounding 69,737 others.