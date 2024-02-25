0
Sunday 25 February 2024 - 09:07

US, UK Launch New Wave of Strikes on 8 Areas in Yemen

Story Code : 1118445
The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed in a statement that the US and British attacks were carried out with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

The United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand announced in a joint statement: 

"In this military operation, underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, drones, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter were attacked."

Local Yemeni media reported that in these attacks, the areas of Al-Hasbah, Atan, Al-Nahdin and Jabal Kashm al-Bakara in the east of Sana'a, as well as "Jabal Zayn" in Imran province and the suburbs of Hodeida were targeted.

The Yemeni armed forces also announced hours after the American and British fighters attacked Sana'a that they targeted an American oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden with several missiles.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced in a statement that in response to the call of the great people of Yemen for the victory of the Palestinian people and in response to the American and British attacks on our country, the Navy of the Yemeni Army, in a unique military operation, destroyed the American oil tanker "TORM THOR" in The Gulf of Aden was targeted with several suitable missiles.

The statement added that the Yemeni Air Force also targeted an American warship in the Red Sea with several drones.

The forces of the Yemeni army have committed until the Israeli regime does not stop its attacks on Gaza, they will continue to attack the ships of this regime or the ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea.
