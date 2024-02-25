ECOWAS Lifts Niger Sanctions

Islam Times - Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says it is lifting the sanctions on Niger that were imposed on the country to reverse a coup staged last year by the presidential guard and army.

The president of ECOWAS commission Omar Alieu announced the news after the bloc’s meeting in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, that aimed to address existential threats facing the region as well as implore three junta-led nations that have quit the bloc to rescind their decision.The lifting of the sanctions on Niger is “on purely humanitarian grounds” to ease the suffering caused as a result, Touray told reporters. “There are targeted (individual) sanctions as well as political sanctions that remain in force,” he added.Heads of ECOWAS states met in Abuja on Saturday to discuss challenges the region is facing.In July 2023, a number of army officers seized power from the pro-French President Mohamad Bazoum.Shortly after the power seizure, ECOWAS issued warnings that it would invade the country and reinstall the president.The warnings were mainly dictated by France, according to analysts. Until the coup, France had a deep influence in the country which is one of its former colonies.The coup leaders issued an expulsion order to French military forces in the country. French President Emmanuel Macron initially rejected to pull out but then in September said his forces were leaving.The regional actions against the coup plotters remained political and economic. The bloc announced sanctions targeting financing sources of the junta-led government.However, the rebelling officers, led by presidential guard head General Abdourahmane Tchiani, remained defiant, promising that the country will become a democracy through elections once it crosses the current tumultuous situation.