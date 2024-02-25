Baku Says Azerbaijani Positions in Nakhchivan Come under Fire from Armenia

Islam Times - The Azerbaijani army’s positions have come under fire from Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Armenian Armed Forces stationed near the Arazdeyen settlement in the Develi District fired small arms towards Azerbaijani positions near the Heydarabad settlement in the Sadarak Region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at 9:40 p.m. (5:40 p.m. GMT) on February 24," the statement reads, TASS reported.The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Friday and Saturday that the country’s armed forces had come under fire on the border with Armenia in the Kalbajar District.On February 12, Azerbaijan’s State Border Service said that an Azerbaijani border guard had suffered wounds in a shelling attack launched from Armenia.On February 13, the service announced that an Armenian combat post had been destroyed in "a revenge operation" carried out in response to the attack. In turn, Yerevan said that four of its soldiers had been killed.