Iran Condemns Fresh US, UK Strikes on Yemen

Islam Times - Iran strongly condemned the new military attacks that the US and the UK launched against Yemen on Saturday night.

In a statement on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the “arbitrary and adventurous” strikes on Yemen that contravene internationally recognized rules and principles and have violated the Arab country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.“The US and the UK proved once again that they are full-fledged supporters of the Zionist regime’s war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank,” he said.The Iranian spokesman noted that Washington and London give priority to the Israeli regime’s illegitimate interests and security over international peace and security and trample over all moral and humanitarian principles as well as the international law and the UN Charter just to ensure the security of Israel.“By launching these attacks (on Yemen), the US and the UK seek to escalate tensions and crisis in the region, extend the scope of war and instability, divert the public attention away from the Zionist regime’s war crimes, and buy time for the continuation of the war crimes committed by the regime convicted of genocide,” he stated.Kanaani warned that the arbitrary and aggressive military strikes on Yemen will only intensify insecurity and instability in the region without any achievement for the aggressors.The US and UK fighter planes carried out strikes on 18 sites in Yemen on Saturday night, the fourth such joint operation by them.Yemen has expressed support for the Palestinians' struggle against Israeli occupation since the regime's onslaught on Gaza in October 2023.The Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted Israeli, US, and British ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, prompting some shipping companies to take detours around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, which handles about 12 percent of global maritime trade.The Yemeni army reassured that only Israeli, US, and British ships are targeted, ensuring the safety of other countries' cargoes.