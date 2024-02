Islam Times - A member of an anti-Shiite terrorist group was arrested in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

The Police of Hormozgan province said on Sunday that ‘Akram Lahori’ has been captured in Bandar Abbas.After a series of intelligence activities, the Police forces arrested Lahori on a charge of membership in the ‘Sipah-e-Sahaba’ anti-Shiite terrorist group.Lahori had reportedly received training in making bombs in Pakistan.He was captured in the Saheli (coastal) Boulevard of Bandar Abbas before departing for the Qeshm island.