0
Monday 26 February 2024 - 09:05

UK Risks ‘Lost Generation’ with Young Workers in Mental Health Crisis

Story Code : 1118625
UK Risks ‘Lost Generation’ with Young Workers in Mental Health Crisis
The Resolution Foundation warned that workers in their early 20s are now more likely to be economically inactive due to ill health than those in their 40s, after a sharp increase in the last decade, Bloomberg reported.

Over a third of 18-to-24 year olds reported having symptoms of mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder from 2021 to 2022, up from less than a quarter in 2000, the think-tank said.

More than half a million were prescribed anti-depressants.

The findings suggest that the ill-health crisis that has resulted in acute labor shortages since the Covid-19 pandemic may become a long-term hindrance for the British economy and add to pressures on government spending.

Inactivity – workers neither in work nor seeking a job – is up by more than 700,000 compared with before the pandemic, tightening the labor market and fueling inflationary pressures that led the Bank of England (BOE) to raise interest rates to their highest in over a decade.

“It represents a major challenge to economic and public spending through the social security system and pressure on the National Health Service,” said Dr Jo Bibby, director of health at the Health Foundation, which funded the research.

“Without concerted cross-government action, we risk creating a ‘lost generation’ due to ill health.”

The Resolution Foundation said the number of workless young people due to ill health has more than doubled in the past decade to 190,000.

Between 2018 and 2022, a fifth of 18 to 24-year-olds with mental health problems were workless, compared to 13 per cent of those without.

The vast majority of the workless with mental health problems had qualifications only at GCSE level or below, implying that they left school at the age of 16.

The analysis came as data from Adzuna suggested that the jobs market may have turned a corner in February, with vacancies on course for their first monthly increase since October 2023 after a modest pickup in demand from employers.

In January, the number of job advertisements slipped below 900,000 for the first time since April 2021, a 15 per cent fall compared with a year earlier.

Although the figures are not seasonally adjusted, evidence of a revival in the labor market could concern BOE policymakers looking for signs of loosening pay pressures before cutting interest rates.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's Nato Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
26 February 2024
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
26 February 2024
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
26 February 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
25 February 2024
Syria Destroys 7 Terrorists
Syria Destroys 7 Terrorists' Drones over Idlib, Hama
25 February 2024
Aggression on Gaza Resulted in Unprecedented Levels of Destruction: WHO
Aggression on Gaza Resulted in Unprecedented Levels of Destruction: WHO
25 February 2024
Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza
Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza
25 February 2024
We Believe in Gaza
We Believe in Gaza's Victory: IRGC Chief
25 February 2024
Yemen Targets American Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets American Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
25 February 2024
Palestinian Infant Dies of Hunger amid Israeli War on Gaza
Palestinian Infant Dies of Hunger amid Israeli War on Gaza
25 February 2024
Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada
Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada
25 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Turning Blind Eye to 30,000 Palestinians Killed by Israelis
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Turning Blind Eye to 30,000 Palestinians Killed by Israelis
24 February 2024