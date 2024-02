Islam Times - Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Kazem Al Sadegh held a meeting to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation between the two neighboring states.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s media office announced that Al Sudani held talks with Al Sadegh on Sunday.During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and expand cooperation between Iran and Iraq in all fields.Al Sudani, for his part, emphasized that Baghdad is willing to expand relations with all regional countries and is working in favor of regional stability and security.