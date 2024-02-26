Yemen Armi Targets US Tanker in Red Sea

Islam Times - The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced, on Monday morning, that the Yemen Army targetted M/V Torm Thor, a U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil product tanker in the Gulf of Aden by one anti-ship ballistic missile.

CENTCOM announced that the missile impacted the water causing no damage or injuries.Earlier in the evening, at about 9 p.m. (Sanaa time), CENTCOM forces “shot down two one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles over the southern Red Sea in self-defense.The Yemeni Army backed by Houthi Ansarallah popular resistance group, started their operations in the Red Sea, preventing all Israeli or Israeli-bound ships from passing through Bab Al-Mandeb.The group said that all its operations are in solidarity with "the oppressed Palestinian people, who until this moment are subjected to aggression and siege."The Yemeni group, which controls most of Yemen, including the vital capital, Sanaa, is a key player in the region and a main part of the Axis of Resistance.Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against Gaza, the US has expressed solidarity with Tel Aviv, providing it with unconditional military, political, and financial support.Earlier this week, Washington used veto power to quash Algeria's draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.