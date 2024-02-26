PA Gov’t Resigns

Islam Times - Palestinian Authority [PA] Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced the resignation of his government and placed it at the disposal of the authority’s President Mahmoud Abbas.

“The next stage requires the Authority’s management of all Palestinian territories,” Shtayyeh said, referring to the Gaza Strip.“I see that the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements,” the former PA prime minister added.He further noted that “We will remain in confrontation with ‘Israel’ until the Palestinian state is established.”According to previous reports, the resignation of Shtayyeh's government will pave the way for the formation of a new technocratic administration, as part of revitalizing and reforming the PA.