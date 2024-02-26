0
Monday 26 February 2024 - 20:39

Polish PM: Washington’s Credibility at Stake

Though the Senate passed a $95 billion bill with aid for Ukraine, “Israel”, and Taiwan earlier this month, opposition from House Republicans stalled the legislation, as they seek to tie their demand for tighter border controls to stem the flow of illegal immigration to renewed aid for Ukraine.

House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to put the bill to a floor vote, saying it could be weeks or even months before Congress sends it to Biden’s desk.

In an interview with CNN’s ‘Fareed Zakaria GPS’ on Sunday, Sikorsky said Ukraine is currently in “defense mode” and is facing defeat on the battlefield because of the lack of ammunition.

“They are outgunned. Around Avdeevka, outgunned in artillery eight to one,” he added, blaming the situation on the front line on House Republicans, who would not pass the supplemental funding bill that includes more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Asked what his message to House Speaker Mike Johnson would be, Sikorski responded, “I would say… it is the fate of Ukraine, it is the tortured people of Ukraine that beg you, but it is also the credibility of your country that is at stake.”

He went on to recall Biden’s visit to Kiev last year, saying the president “planted the standard of the United States” by pledging “to do whatever it takes for however long it takes” to help Ukraine prevail, adding that the words need to be backed up by action.
