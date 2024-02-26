Russian Economy Immune to Sanctions, US Admits It among Others: Kremlin

Islam Times - Russia’s economy has shown immunity to sanctions, which is recognized by the US among others, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russia’s economy has shown its immunity, and in this case, it has been stated not by us but by US representatives. Russia’s economy has demonstrated its immunity, it has adjusted and it continues developing," he said when asked by TASS to comment on the new package of sanctions.US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan admitted earlier that Russia’s economy remained stable despite sanctions.On February 23, the US Treasury Department published a list of new anti-Russia sanctions targeting individuals and entities from Russia and other countries.The blacklist consists of 554 targets, including 57 individuals and 485 legal entities, as well as 12 courts. In addition to Russian entities, the sanctions affect companies from such countries as Kyrgyzstan, China, the UAE, Serbia, Turkey, Germany and more. The Canadian authorities also imposed new restrictions against Moscow.Moreover, the EU Council said on the same day that the European Union had approved the 13th package of sanctions against Russia, introducing restrictive measures against 106 individuals and 88 legal entities, including such countries as China, India, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkey.