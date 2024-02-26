0
Monday 26 February 2024 - 20:46

Russian Economy Immune to Sanctions, US Admits It among Others: Kremlin

Story Code : 1118768
Russian Economy Immune to Sanctions, US Admits It among Others: Kremlin
"Russia’s economy has shown its immunity, and in this case, it has been stated not by us but by US representatives. Russia’s economy has demonstrated its immunity, it has adjusted and it continues developing," he said when asked by TASS to comment on the new package of sanctions.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan admitted earlier that Russia’s economy remained stable despite sanctions.

On February 23, the US Treasury Department published a list of new anti-Russia sanctions targeting individuals and entities from Russia and other countries.

The blacklist consists of 554 targets, including 57 individuals and 485 legal entities, as well as 12 courts. In addition to Russian entities, the sanctions affect companies from such countries as Kyrgyzstan, China, the UAE, Serbia, Turkey, Germany and more. The Canadian authorities also imposed new restrictions against Moscow.

Moreover, the EU Council said on the same day that the European Union had approved the 13th package of sanctions against Russia, introducing restrictive measures against 106 individuals and 88 legal entities, including such countries as China, India, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkey.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
26 February 2024
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
26 February 2024
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
26 February 2024
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's Nato Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
26 February 2024
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
26 February 2024
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
26 February 2024
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
26 February 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
25 February 2024
Syria Destroys 7 Terrorists
Syria Destroys 7 Terrorists' Drones over Idlib, Hama
25 February 2024
Aggression on Gaza Resulted in Unprecedented Levels of Destruction: WHO
Aggression on Gaza Resulted in Unprecedented Levels of Destruction: WHO
25 February 2024
Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza
Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza
25 February 2024
We Believe in Gaza
We Believe in Gaza's Victory: IRGC Chief
25 February 2024