China Opposes EU Sanctions against Chinese Firms over Russia

Islam Times - China on Monday voiced firm opposition to the EU's decision to put four Chinese companies on a list in its 13th round of sanctions against Russia.

"This is unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that has no basis in international law, nor a mandate from the United Nations Security Council," China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said in a statement, Xinhua reported."This act runs counter to the spirit of the consensus reached during meetings of Chinese and EU leaders and will have a negative impact on China-EU economic and trade relations," the statement read.The Chinese side urges the EU to bear in mind the overall interests of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership and unconditionally stop blacklisting the Chinese firms, the MOC said.China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, it added.