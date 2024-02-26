China Opposes EU Sanctions against Chinese Firms over Russia
Story Code : 1118769
"This is unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that has no basis in international law, nor a mandate from the United Nations Security Council," China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said in a statement, Xinhua reported.
"This act runs counter to the spirit of the consensus reached during meetings of Chinese and EU leaders and will have a negative impact on China-EU economic and trade relations," the statement read.
The Chinese side urges the EU to bear in mind the overall interests of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership and unconditionally stop blacklisting the Chinese firms, the MOC said.
China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, it added.