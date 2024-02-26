0
Monday 26 February 2024 - 20:49

Baku, Yerevan to Hold Peace Talks in Coming Days: Top Azerbaijani Diplomat

Story Code : 1118770
Baku, Yerevan to Hold Peace Talks in Coming Days: Top Azerbaijani Diplomat
"Despite a certain pause in the negotiations, work on the text of the peace agreement continued. However, after the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, it was decided to resume the process, TASS reported.

It is planned to hold negotiations on the peace agreement between the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the coming days," the local Report news agency quoted the foreign minister as saying.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat did not give any details about the upcoming negotiations.

Bayramov pointed out that there has been de facto total silence on the border for about five months. At the same time, according to him, "some circles were very worried about it and did everything to change the situation and escalate tensions."

On February 12, the Azerbaijani State Border Service reported that a border guard had been wounded by Armenian shelling. On the morning of February 13, the State Border Service reported a "retaliatory operation" in response, resulting in the destruction of an Armenian combat post. Yerevan reported the deaths of four Armenian servicemen.

Over the past week, the sides have traded accusations of shelling each other's positions along the border.
