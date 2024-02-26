0
Monday 26 February 2024 - 20:53

Protesting Farmers Jam Brussels with Tractors As Ministers Meet

Story Code : 1118774
Protesting Farmers Jam Brussels with Tractors As Ministers Meet
Around 100 tractors were parked around the European Union institutions' headquarters on the morning of that day ahead of planned speeches, a short distance from where ministers were to meet, Reuters reported.

The road leading from the EU district to central Brussels was clogged by columns of tractors.

Police had cordoned off a wide area surrounding EU buildings, where EU member states' agriculture ministers were arriving to discuss what more they can do to respond to farm workers' demands.

Farmers across Europe have staged weeks of protests to demand action from policymakers on an array of pressures they say the sector is under. These include cheap supermarket prices, low-cost imports that undercut local producers and strenuous EU environmental rules.

The farmers' association European Coordination Via Campesina said the EU had not yet done enough to address the economic pressures. Belgian, German, Dutch and French farming associations called on their members to join the new protest in Brussels on Feb 26.

Some 1,300 tractors had already snarled up Brussels on Feb 1, during an EU leaders' summit.

The groups' demands include more action to guarantee farmers fair prices for their produce, and ending free trade agreements, which they say have led to cheaper imports from countries where farmers face less stringent environmental standards than those of the EU.

A stage set up at the protest site on Feb 26 was draped with a sign that said "stop EU Mercosur" - a reference to ongoing negotiations to conclude an EU trade agreement with the Mercosur group of South American countries.

The European Commission has said the conditions that would allow the EU to sign the Mercosur deal have not been met. It has sought stronger assurances on environmental standards in the deal.

Agriculture ministers meeting on Feb 26 were set to debate a new set of EU proposals to ease the pressure on farmers - including a reduction in farm inspections and the possibility to exempt small farms from some environmental standards.

In response to weeks of protests by angry farmers, the EU has already weakened some parts of its flagship Green Deal environmental policies.

The EU scrapped at the last minute a goal to cut farming emissions from its 2040 climate roadmap.

Following another farmers' protest in Brussels at the start of February, the EU also withdrew a law to reduce pesticides and delayed a target for farmers to leave some land fallow to improve biodiversity.
