4 Killed, 6 Injured in Landslide in Eastern Indonesia

Islam Times - At least four people were killed and six others injured due to a landslide on a road in the Indonesian province of South Sulawesi on Monday morning, an official said.

South Sulawesi disaster mitigation agency acting chief Amson Pandolo told local media that the landslide in Bastem Utara at around 9 a.m. local time was triggered by torrential rain that hit the area on Sunday evening. More than 20 people were reportedly affected by the landslide.Pandolo said that rescuers have recovered the deceased and taken the injured to a community health center in a nearby village. More than 10 motorcycles and two cars were buried in the landslide, he added.Pandolo said the disaster had also damaged the road and cut off a road connecting several villages, adding that subsequent landslides would occur due to the current weather.Disasters like floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season.