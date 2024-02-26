One Woman Killed, Three Injured in Shooting at Chicago Park

Islam Times - A woman is dead and three men wounded after a shooting in a park on Chicago's North Side on Sunday, authorities say. No suspects were in custody.

Chicago Police say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. at Pottawattomie Park in the 7300 block of N. Rogers Avenue in Rogers Park.Police say the victims ranged in age from 19 to 22, CBS News reported.The victim who was killed was a 19-year-old woman, according to police. One victim was grazed and another was shot in the hip. The fourth refused medical treatment but was still taken to the hospital. One of the victims ran to the firehouse and was taken to the hospital, police say.Residents say although shootings have happened in the area, one of this scale is very uncommon. It's left many rattled.